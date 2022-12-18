Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $327.29 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.