Cindicator Achieves Market Cap of $781,305.14 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $781,305.14 and approximately $534.31 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.