CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of NYSE CINT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 49,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CI&T has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

