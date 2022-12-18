Citigroup Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $92.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.63.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.