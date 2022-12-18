Citigroup Trims Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Target Price to $10.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Ecovyst Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 112.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 576.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

