Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
GLV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,957. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.02.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
