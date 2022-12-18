Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

GLV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,957. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

