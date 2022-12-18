Clover Finance (CLV) Price Reaches $0.0549 on Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $54.90 million and approximately $171,214.52 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

