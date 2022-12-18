CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $74.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

CMS opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

