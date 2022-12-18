CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 1,633,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

