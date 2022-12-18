Cobak Token (CBK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $501,821.78

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00003127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $36.54 million and $501,821.78 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,950,345 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

