Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 689,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,139. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,752 shares of company stock worth $1,474,982 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $11,464,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

