Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $120.89 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $120,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $215.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $298.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

