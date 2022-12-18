Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

NVDA stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.