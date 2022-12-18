Cohen Klingenstein LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

C stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.