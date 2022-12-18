Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $42.09 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.01515121 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010294 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032305 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.85 or 0.01691175 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

