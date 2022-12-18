CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $8.31 on Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $41.55 million and $21,059.57 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $8.31 or 0.00049573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

