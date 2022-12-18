Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,435.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,558. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

