Comparing Coursera (NYSE:COUR) & Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) and Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Coursera has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 4 5 0 2.56 Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coursera and Pine Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coursera currently has a consensus target price of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 86.16%. Given Coursera’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Pine Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -34.51% -23.68% -17.97% Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coursera and Pine Technology Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $415.29 million 4.48 -$145.21 million ($1.20) -10.58 Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Pine Technology Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Summary

Coursera beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

