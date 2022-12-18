Comparing PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) and KE (NYSE:BEKE)

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% KE -4.52% -3.54% -2.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and KE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A KE $12.67 billion 1.36 -$82.25 million ($0.35) -41.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PropTech Investment Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KE.

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of KE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KE has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PropTech Investment Co. II and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 KE 0 1 7 0 2.88

PropTech Investment Co. II currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. KE has a consensus price target of $21.94, suggesting a potential upside of 51.75%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than KE.

Summary

PropTech Investment Co. II beats KE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

