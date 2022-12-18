Comparing Sema4 (SMFR) & Its Rivals

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sema4 to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sema4 has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sema4 Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

This is a summary of current ratings for Sema4 and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sema4 currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 917.81%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Sema4 Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.28 Sema4 Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.86

Sema4’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sema4. Sema4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sema4 rivals beat Sema4 on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

