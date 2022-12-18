Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
CCRDF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.05.
About Concordia Financial Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concordia Financial Group (CCRDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.