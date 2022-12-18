Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

CCRDF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

