Concordium (CCD) Trading 18% Lower This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 18% against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $659,787.46 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,553,729,705 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

