Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $49.62 million and $1.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,792.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00386052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00859309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00095404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00609514 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00266811 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0239628 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,802,179.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

