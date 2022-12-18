Conflux Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $50.16 million and $1.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,778.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00388994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00860158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00096342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00613762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00272037 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02333196 USD and is down -12.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,895,576.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.