Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.