Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.5 %
IR opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
Further Reading
