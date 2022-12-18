Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

