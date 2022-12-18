Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.38 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

