Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $95.17 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

