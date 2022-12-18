Contrasting Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 4.17% 7.11% 3.87% Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unicharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Suzuki Motor and Unicharm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Suzuki Motor pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Suzuki Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Unicharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $31.79 billion 0.53 $1.43 billion $11.46 11.92 Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.33 $661.98 million $0.19 40.27

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm. Suzuki Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in the real estate and housing, solar power generation, and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand; and masks under the Unicharm brands. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, Aiken Genki, and Neko Genki brands. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

