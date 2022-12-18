Contrasting Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Valens alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 1.90 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.30 Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.36 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valens and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens currently has a consensus target price of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 177.96%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valens beats Bon Natural Life on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.