Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.5% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18,560.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 345,790 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 24.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 37.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.19.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

