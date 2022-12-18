Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 240.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

