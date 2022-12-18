Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,428.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,339.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

