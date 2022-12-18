Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

