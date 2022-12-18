Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.



