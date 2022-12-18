Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

