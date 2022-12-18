Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,934 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up approximately 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Edison International by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

