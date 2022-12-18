Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 24.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Textron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE TXT opened at $70.00 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

