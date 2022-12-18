Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

