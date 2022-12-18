Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,714 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $37,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $48,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $25,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $48,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,832 shares of company stock worth $4,289,014. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

