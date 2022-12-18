Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of UniFirst worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 355.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.01 and its 200 day moving average is $179.30. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

