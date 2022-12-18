Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

CSL stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.