Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers accounts for 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Cohen & Steers worth $41,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $94.40.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

