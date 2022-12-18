Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,374 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for about 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Air Lease worth $40,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Air Lease by 11.2% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 74,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 168.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

AL stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.07%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

