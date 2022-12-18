Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,464 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $47,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

