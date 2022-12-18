Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 670,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,556,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Insider Activity

Terreno Realty Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.