Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,783 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $23,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after buying an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after buying an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $201.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

