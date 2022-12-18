Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,585 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas comprises 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.72% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $58,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,233 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

