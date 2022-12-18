CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,952 shares of company stock worth $1,183,292 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

CoreCivic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,860,000 after buying an additional 528,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.